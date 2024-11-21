Attorney General Jackley Statement on Search for New U.S. Attorney General Nominee
“As a former U.S. Attorney and South Dakota’s Attorney General, I have a vested interest in the U.S. Department of Justice. The Nominee will need to work with federal, state, and local prosecutors, uphold the rule of law, and bring back respect to the DOJ.”
-30-
3 thoughts on “Attorney General Jackley Statement on Search for New U.S. Attorney General Nominee”
I think Jackley would be an incredible AG for our country!!
This seems random.
After the Owen/Peacemaker beheading trail not sure he is the man.