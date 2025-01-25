Attorney General Jackley Statement on U.S. Senate Confirmation Of Gov. Kristi Noem and New Governor Larry Rhoden

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley’s statement on Saturday’s U.S. Senate confirmation of Gov. Kristi Noem to be U.S. Homeland Security Director and Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden becoming South Dakota’s newest Governor:

“Congratulations to Gov. Kristi Noem on being confirmed as Homeland Security Director. She understands the need to keep America safe, address immigration, and secure the southern border to keep dangerous drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine from entering states. We look forward to working with her in her new position.

“Congratulations to South Dakota’s new Governor Larry Rhoden. I have known Larry since he welded our ranch branding irons more than a quarter of a century ago, and I have appreciated serving with him during the years. As Attorney General, I look forward to continuing to work with him to make our State the best in the Nation.”

-30-