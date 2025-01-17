Attorney General Jackley Supports U.S. Senate Approval Of Gov. Noem, General Bondi and other members of Trump National Security Team

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley joins 17 other Attorneys General in encouraging U.S. Senate leadership to confirm Gov. Kristi Noem, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and other members of the President-elect’s national security team.

The letter was sent to Senate Majority Leader John Thune ad Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

“We need President-elect Trump’s team, including Gov. Noem and Attorney General Pam Bondi, in place to address immigration, national security, and reforms needed in the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI,” said Attorney General Jackley. “We Attorneys General appreciate Majority Leader Thune’s prioritization on the confirmation proceedings.”

Gov. Noem’s confirmation hearing was held Friday. The full Senate will vote on her confirmation later.

Other Attorneys General signing the letter are from: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and Virginia.

