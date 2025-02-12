Attorney General’s office distributing flyer on his package of reforms

The Attorney General’s Office is distributing this flyer to legislators regarding Senate Bill 62 and Amendment A, which is a Government Accountability bill. The legislation passed the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday and now goes to the Senate floor for further consideration. The bill and amendment are supported by the Attorney General’s Office.

In this legislation, Attorney General Jackley is asking that a state supervisor who allegedly destroys evidence should be charged with a class 6 felony, punishable by two years in state prison and a $4,000 fine.