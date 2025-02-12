The Attorney General’s Office is distributing this flyer to legislators regarding Senate Bill 62 and Amendment A, which is a Government Accountability bill. The legislation passed the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday and now goes to the Senate floor for further consideration. The bill and amendment are supported by the Attorney General’s Office.
In this legislation, Attorney General Jackley is asking that a state supervisor who allegedly destroys evidence should be charged with a class 6 felony, punishable by two years in state prison and a $4,000 fine.
2 thoughts on “Attorney General’s office distributing flyer on his package of reforms”
Is it just me, or this sort of a weird marketing flyer from the AG’s office? Seems like the AG should simply put out the facts in memo or brief form. I’ve never seen an AG put out a legislative piece that includes a photo of a felon or defendant. Seems really odd to put something out like this. I would expect it from some whacky grassroots group, but not from a serious government entity.
Looks like something your crazy neighbor sticks under your windshield wiper.