You know, I think it has been a while since we’ve seen the phrase “Atty General Marty Jackley joining District 35 Republican Senate candidate..”
Possibly because the last one spent her time on paranoia claiming that schools were going to transgender your kids, and delivering not so helpful advice on vaccines and breast-feeding.
2 thoughts on “Atty General Marty Jackley joining District 35 Republican Senate candidate Amber Hulse for fundraiser”
How many fund raisers does Amber need?
Enough to win is generally what good candidates believe.