Bad Postcards from the edge – Here’s what’s hitting mailboxes this week

I’ve had a couple people forward me what’s hitting mailboxes across the state this week. And among our first entries in the general election are a couple of non-Republican candidates.

What else do they have in common? Both of their cards leave a lot to be desired.

First off is a card from District 13 Candidate Brian Bliss. Can you tell what’s wrong with it?

As I’m known to remark to my designer and others “Words words words words…” Good gosh. As it travels between the mailbox and the trash, no one is going to read all of that. The mail panel side isn’t bad, but we go from 7 bullets on that side to huge blocks of text on the other. I know I’m accused at times of being verbose, but this was too much. When it comes to mail pieces like this, less is sometimes more.

On the front we pair a fair head and shoulders shot with a long distance picture of the dude holding a notebook.. because people want to know he can read from a notebook. But let’s make it weirder, and just shove it off to the side. I mean, it has elements that could be ok if they arranged them a little better, but they’re trying to jam too much in, and then shoving the logo, one of the important parts (because it’s the basis for the candidate’s branding) off to the corner.

Speaking of branding.. We have 2 logos going, and one of them (in the address block) is inserted as a logo within a logo in the top corner. I can only ask.. Why?

This card went to a Republican from the Democrat candidate, so he spent some money to hit far and wide with this badly done piece.

From District 13 in Sioux Falls, we zip out west to District 35 Independent Brian Gentry as he blasts this mail piece from Ohio to Rapid City:

First off, coming from the same minds that brought us Kevin Quick’s awful material in the primary, once you see it – you can never unsee it. With that weirdly non-centered lettering up top, and the slash in front of South Dakota, what does that logo resemble?

It’s a frowny face logo. His entire campaign branding is based on an emoticon.

But that’s only the start. Most aren’t going to catch that spelling error in stepfather (unlike others we’ve seen), and I probably would have missed it if this next error didn’t just jump out and grab me….

He knows “the importance of keeping our family’s safe..” Um.. Because that’s where we put important papers? That misuse of “family’s” versus “families” kind of changes the meaning a bit.

Then we go to the frowny logo on the front, paired with a darkly lit head and shoulders shot, and a word soup of pretending to be more Republican than anyone.. except omitting the part about not being the Republican in the race.

It’s basically yet another cookie cutter piece like we saw used in the primary, and hardly worth the money that Gentry paid for it.

And the campaign keep rolling on!

(Get a card in the mail? Send me a copy and keep those cards rolling in!)