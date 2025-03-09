This last week former State Senator Brent Hoffman noted on facebook that he was praying about running for US Senate against former Governor and current US Senator Mike Rounds.
Aside from my noting that this would be a very different race than he’s used to running given Rounds’ string of success, it also looks like that if he’s going to run, he’s also going to face toxicity from the kooky hard-right, in this note from Nichole Braithwait, one of the election hand-counting goofs:
And the only answer they’ll accept is buying into conspiracies.
It’s going to be a long, long campaign season.
4 thoughts on “Before Senate campaign even starts, Brent Hoffman finding out how toxic elections are going to be in 2026”
Get the square, hammer, hammer, screw, hammer. Step back and look, sorry Nichole, I still did not fix stupid.
Ladies and Gentleman what we have here is a very serious QAnon strain infection of the MAGA Mind Virus. Many of our patients after intensive Deprogramming with the help of mild prescribed medication go on to live happy lives without the anxiety of constantly believing everything they see or read is part some insidious conspiracy. Paranoia has been diminished or completely eliminated.
The more stubborn cases have been cured after bringing back a medical procedure being the Lobotomy and having it performed on the patient. Patients were carefree and relieved of stress afterwards resulting in peaceful lives.
Articles of faith ensure conformity.
Nichole is busy toting this post in her many far-right self-validity and validation Facebook pages and groups.
“Everyone come see how smart I am – ‘nice guy – but no’ I showed him!”
Weaponized stupidity at its finest.
Nichole would endorse a potato for elected office as long as it vows to believe all the outlandish theories and requirements she and her merry band of keyboard “conservative” idiota command are gospel.
It’s also hilarious how religiously she reads this page she claims to hate! Lol
Hi Nichie – thanks for all your hard work to make sure the rest of the world is as miserable as you are!