Before Senate campaign even starts, Brent Hoffman finding out how toxic elections are going to be in 2026

This last week former State Senator Brent Hoffman noted on facebook that he was praying about running for US Senate against former Governor and current US Senator Mike Rounds.

Aside from my noting that this would be a very different race than he’s used to running given Rounds’ string of success, it also looks like that if he’s going to run, he’s also going to face toxicity from the kooky hard-right, in this note from Nichole Braithwait, one of the election hand-counting goofs:

And the only answer they’ll accept is buying into conspiracies.

It’s going to be a long, long campaign season.