Begging Billie back again…. asking people for a spare $5?

Another week, another fundraising appeal from defeated Democrat Gubernatorial candidate Billie Sutton:

“I’m personally asking you to give $5….”

Oookay…

  2. Anonymous

    Just curious but if money is raised through ACT Blue can he transfer it to a federal race or a state race? Is it his choice?

  3. Troy Jones

    He doesn’t have a federal committee so none can be used for a federal campaign. This money is going in his wife’s pocket to pay her back for what she put in to try to put him over the top. Fail.

    1. Anonymous

      I thought you were a Christian, Troy. Good Christians don’t make up lies to further their political party. If you want to make such outlandish claims you better provide proof. You are a disgusting person to make such false accusations.

