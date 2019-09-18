Belfrage on KELO Radio – TenHaken acted correctly during Storm, Stehly’s self promotion causes her to be abandoned in her moment of self-promotion

Greg Belfrage at KELO Radio continued his coverage of the Sioux Falls City Hall’s response to the storm of last week, and pointed out that while Sioux Falls mayor Paul TenHaken did the job he’s supposed to do, grandstanding Theresa Stehly’s attempt to grab more attention for herself fell apart as no one was willing to stand with her:
“I have two that I haven’t ever even spoken with since these tornadoes hit, despite my efforts to reach out to them. I’m going to let you decide who those are.”
and..
“Grand-standing like this, from Councilors Starr and Stehly tonight…it’s theater. It’s very unfortunate that they’re taking an event like this in the city and trying to politicize it. Especially when I feel we’ve had a homerun response,” TenHaken said.
and…
The meeting was over.
Can someone check on Councilor Starr and see if he’s lost his voice? He left Stehly twisting in the wind without a word.
There’s sure to be a reckoning from voters in the future over trying to politicize a natural disaster. Just put this one in your memory bank for a later date.
Apparently Stehly made a nasty phone call or two after a community leader spoke positively about the storm response and didn’t go along with her failed resolution. She, allegedly, told a city employee that said the person shouldn’t be allowed to participate in city events because they spoke out against a councilor.
This is par for the course for her though.
She has a bad habit of threatening non profit leaders, especially in organizations that get funding from the city.
go on….this seem interesting.
“Especially when I feel we’ve had a homerun response,” TenHaken said.
Is this a SF thing? Huether is also good at singing his own praises.
You must not be paying attention much. I’ve never heard him sing his own praises and I didn’t read his comment that way at all. Mayor TenHaken praises city employees consistently on the work they do and his comment you pulled out was just another example of that.
TenHaken ain’t no conservative…
https://www.argusleader.com/story/news/city/2019/09/13/mayors-chief-culture-officer-position-aimed-silver-tsunami-brewing-city-hall/2282173001/
Nice article by Belfrage and impressive handling of the sideshow and the main event by Mayor TenHaken
Our state has weather caused challenges from north to south this fall, and the solutions have come from those citizens and public officials focused on the problem at hand – and not the mirror
The Sioux Falls response is no different than responses from all around South Dakota when natural disasters strike. Sad that attacking a conservative is used to distract the conversation from why warning sirens paid for by taxpayers were not used. And why employees of businesses were taken off guard when the roof over their heads got blown partially off. A F4 would have done more damage than that. They were very lucky.
Instead of padding themselves on the back, city leaders should learn from mistakes and make appropriate changes, instead of relying on luck.
TenHaken may also be morally corrupt, using his business and republican connections to uncover IP addresses of Twitter users.