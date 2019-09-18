Belfrage on KELO Radio – TenHaken acted correctly during Storm, Stehly’s self promotion causes her to be abandoned in her moment of self-promotion

Greg Belfrage at KELO Radio continued his coverage of the Sioux Falls City Hall’s response to the storm of last week, and pointed out that while Sioux Falls mayor Paul TenHaken did the job he’s supposed to do, grandstanding Theresa Stehly’s attempt to grab more attention for herself fell apart as no one was willing to stand with her:

“I have two that I haven’t ever even spoken with since these tornadoes hit, despite my efforts to reach out to them. I’m going to let you decide who those are.”

and..

“Grand-standing like this, from Councilors Starr and Stehly tonight…it’s theater. It’s very unfortunate that they’re taking an event like this in the city and trying to politicize it. Especially when I feel we’ve had a homerun response,” TenHaken said.

and…

The meeting was over.

Can someone check on Councilor Starr and see if he’s lost his voice? He left Stehly twisting in the wind without a word.