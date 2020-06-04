Bethany Soye edges out Michael Clark for the win in District 9 House

One of the straggler contests triggered by the Minnehaha County Auditor’s inability to count votes on election day was the District 9 State House contest with incumbent Rhonda Milstead, former legislator Michael Clark, and Bethany Soye.

As a newcomer, Soye had to run the hardest in the campaign, and she did… but up until last night, she found herself in a distant third place until absentee ballots were counted. And then the gap started closing. And it got closer… and closer…

At around 9pm last night, Soye overtook Clark in the District 9 House Race by 8 votes… a total that held through the race being declared – and Bethany squeaked it out in a nail-biter of a contest!