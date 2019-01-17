BHSU College Republicans note what seems to be an intentional snub Posted on January 17, 2019 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply From Facebook, it appears that some people at Black Hills State University are doing their best to prove why an intellectual diversity measure is needed to be passed into law in South Dakota: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related