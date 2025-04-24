South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is announcing a significant fundraiser in Rapid City coming up on May 5 – and this host list is HUGE:
That’s looking like a $75K fundraiser to start just from the sponsoring hosts! Make sure you check it out and give Marty your support!
7 thoughts on “BIG Attorney General Marty Jackley fundraiser in Rapid City on May 5 from 5:30-7:30 at Arrowhead in Rapid City”
That’s a lot of money for AG.
Outstanding. Support I shall.
I wonder how many of those “hosts” and “donors” now have regrets. I certainly don’t see any names of Rhoden Rhangers on the group of Mr. Jackley’s red tie lunchers. Mr. Doeden doesn’t appear to be on there either.
Correction. I see at least 2 Rhoden Rhangers on the list. This bodes poorly for Lar.
Probably none because of his hard work getting rid of corruption in South Dakota.
Marty and Larry both competing for the west river wealthy here. Whichever one can reach across the river will be the winner.
So this invite says the money is for AG. Is he going to turn around and use it to run for Gov? I wonder how his donors feel about that. I see some prominent Rhoden and Dusty supporters on this list.