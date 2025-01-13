Big Gov’t Legislators want to tell small businesses that they have to use cash

As a small businessman, I have the ability to generally pick what legal products I want to sell, and how I want to sell them.

But today, yet another group of big government legislators think they know better than I do about how I should conduct my business, and want to tell me that based on their whim, they want to demand by the force of law that I accept cash.

In part…

House Bill 1048 An Act to require that cash be accepted for certain transactions. Sponsors: Representatives Sjaarda (prime), Ismay, Jensen (Phil), and Mulally and Senators Peterson (Sue) (prime) and Perry Section 1. That a NEW SECTION be added to chapter 37-24: Except as provided in section 2 of this Act, a person must accept cash as a form of payment for any goods or services sold to a consumer if: (1) The sale and payment for the goods or services occurs in person; (2) The person selling the goods or services, or an individual employed by the person selling the goods or services, is physically present at the time of the sale to accept a cash payment; and (3) The purchaser of the goods or services chooses to pay the purchase price using cash. For purposes of this section, “cash” means physical coin, currency, or note that is designed as legal tender by federal law.

Read that all here.

So, even though I might have a my own business where I want to have an electronic record of my sales, and I choose to conduct my business through electronic transactions, the state is telling me I now have to have a cash box, go to the bank to load up on cash to be able to make change, and do cash deposits? Some businesses would have to come up with a safe, as well. Oh! And what about larger bills, which has small businesses having to identify counterfeit bills and train employees to do the same?

Thanks, anti-business legislators, for introducing anti-business legislation that NO ONE has asked for.

I would point out that, quoting the US Currency Education Program, “there is no federal law that requires a private business, person, or organization to accept currency or coins as payment for goods or services. While private businesses are free to develop their own policies, there may be state or local laws that specify a requirement to accept cash within certain jurisdictions.”

Key point – “private businesses are free to develop their own policies.” Yet we have a group of big government legislators who want to go BEYOND what the federal government requires.

Remember that South Dakota is Open for Business. That is, at least until the South Dakota Legislature meets.