Billie Sutton 2019 Year End Campaign Finance Report: $42k raised, $84k spent, $38k Cash on hand

The never-ending Sutton for South Dakota Campaign has filed their campaign finance report for year end of 2019:

What’s the low-down? The losing Democrat campaign for Governor is reporting that they started off with $79,575.33 in funds, to which they added $41,968. (You can read the list of itemized donations on the last page of the pdf.)

Sutton reported expenditures of $83,512.95 in 2019, including $16,181.06 on consulting, and $21,150 on salaries. It also notes a $10,000 donation to a “non-profit charitable organization,” which I would assume is his own leadership institute, but state law is fairly lax on reporting where you spend it.

After it’s all said and done, Sutton for Governor is left sitting on $38,031.07.