Billie Sutton back at it, begging donors for three more months of donations.

Billie Sutton is at it again. Yesterday, he hit donors with yet another request for money, and offered that he’ll tell them what he intends to do with the cash in three months:

“I’m reaching out to personally ask you to continue your monthly gift for 3 more months. In that time, my team will be sharing what’s next and your support will be pivotal to putting our plan in action.”

I wonder what that “plan” could be?

Interestingly, I heard yesterday that – supposedly – Senator Chuck Schumer had approached former Congresswoman Herseth-Sandlin about the State’s US Senate seat in 2020. And, if what I’m hearing is accurate, I’m told she had turned him down flat.

That doesn’t really leave them with a lot of options at this point.

We’ll continue to monitor the continued begging for dollars from the Sutton for Governor campaign. And whether Billie’s fundraising and Democrats’ lack of viable statewide candidates for 2020 might have a few things in common.

