Billie Sutton back at it, begging donors for three more months of donations.

Billie Sutton is at it again. Yesterday, he hit donors with yet another request for money, and offered that he’ll tell them what he intends to do with the cash in three months:
“I’m reaching out to personally ask you to continue your monthly gift for 3 more months. In that time, my team will be sharing what’s next and your support will be pivotal to putting our plan in action.”
I wonder what that “plan” could be?
Interestingly, I heard yesterday that – supposedly – Senator Chuck Schumer had approached former Congresswoman Herseth-Sandlin about the State’s US Senate seat in 2020. And, if what I’m hearing is accurate, I’m told she had turned him down flat.
That doesn’t really leave them with a lot of options at this point.
We’ll continue to monitor the continued begging for dollars from the Sutton for Governor campaign. And whether Billie’s fundraising and Democrats’ lack of viable statewide candidates for 2020 might have a few things in common.
If Sutton runs for Senator as a conservative democrat, a pro-lifer, he will be a force that needs to be reckoned with. He might topple our sitting Senator. South Dakota is changing. “The times they are a’changing.
Not for the better if a Bernie Sanders loving Democrat could win. I hope most South Dakotans are more self-reliant than to want to live on government handouts (a/k/a taxpayer money).
Disagree with your statement. He will easier to defeat in a national election.
A vote for Sutton is a vote for socialist liberal democrats being in power.
He can be Ronald Reagan but his vote gets cast for democrat control and they will never ever install conservative anything for leadership. Sandlin knew blue dog types are dead in dc and they are seen as weak and compromising at home. She was smart to move on to a better life.
Sutton-Schumer 2020 bumper stickers anybody?
He will need to try to explain away his support of Hillary and Sanders. That is on record in his own words. Hard to get around that even with two years to work on it.
I would have thought that Kristi would have won more handily because of Billie’s love of socialism, but she didn’t. I don’t know if it is because people in South Dakota are getting less independent and more into free goodies-which aren’t free-or what. I think if Billie is going to be continually begging for money the SDGOP needs to get as many pictures of Billie-boy without his cowboy hat as they can and put up billboards and run TV ads.
Good for Billie! The Check is in the mail.
Did you pay him out of your welfare check?
Yep, I’d right a check to someone who says “Send money and I’ll tell you how I spent it in three months.”
Billie must be related to some Kenyan prince.
Sutton would definitely be the favorite within the Democratic camp, if he chooses to run for the US Senate in 2020; but such a candidacy will mostly invite an opponent in the primary from LEAD. I cannot speak for LEAD, but something tells me that Sutton will not get an other pass on the issues of choice, guns, and faith witin the Democratic Party, if he decides to run for statewide office once again.
And a lot will happen between now and the fall of 2020; some good for Democrats and some good for Republicans potentially. Right now, I think Rounds is vulnerable, but a Sutton candidacy will not have the benefit of the misogynistic attitude by some against Noem in 2020; and I think that Sutton’s popularity has peaked too, and has been in decline since mid October, which all leads to an unhill battle for Sutton, if he chooses to challenge Rounds in 2020.
But, I do think Sutton’s best shot is to run against Noem again in 2022, that’s a race he could win, if the Trump economy continues to falter and Noem proves herself not to be the executive type.
Quite the faltering economy. The US unemployment rate is soaring at 3.7%. The GDP is at a paltry 3.5%. Income over a year ago at a measly 3%. Inflation running at a soaring 1.9%. Small business optimism at a high level. The Chinese buying only 2 million tons of soybeans. Oh what can we do to get some good economic performance?
The 20s were roaring too. The stock market right now is beginning to hint at the inevitability of any supply-sider economy.
Hard Left running against Billie. Interesting.
Billie would crush any primary challengers
Most likely, but I don’t think it would be a “crush.”
If the Democratic Party is going to be anti-choice, pro-gun, and claim Christianity as the national religion, then why do we need the SDDP? Why don’t we just all become Republicans with some of us having Rhino instincts?
We do not need the SDDP anymore.
Registered voter programs? Complete failure!
Election results? Fail!
They is already talk….
Actually, there are many factors in the stock market. There has been concern with the Chinese. It did not help that the fed has said it plans to raise interest rates. The Trump administration is putting into place policies that help Main Street instead of Wall Street. Perhaps you might know of some other indicators?
In my opinion, it is quite obvious and simple. Supply-side economics tend to coincide with deregulation and the latter then lends itself to an eventual stock market crash (Coolidge/Hoover ’29, Reagan ’87, Bush43 ’08, and Trump 200??).
#HistoryIsCommonSensesCheatSheet
Ugh! What a bore. Go away Billie.
Rounds is extremely vulnerable right now. If this keeps up, the US Senate seat is Billies. As a pro-life, conservative Democrat in the populist tradition he’s got it in the bag.
Potential impeachment of the President will complicate things for Dems in 2020. Especially in a state like South Dakota. Plus, Rounds is more credible than Noem and with Rounds Billie won’t have the benefit of a misogynistic vote within the SD GOP in 2020.
JKC, how is Rounds more credible than Noem? Please enlighten.
Rounds got 50% of the vote in a four man race. Noem got 51% of the vote in a two plus man race. I think that speaks for itself. Had Jackley been the nominee, Jackley would have done far better than 51%……
Conservative? Are you serious? Anyone who says they like Bernie Sanders’ policies is NOT Conservative. I wish Billie no success in his future political aspirations. He is NOT what South Dakota or the country needs.
His voting record in the last legislative session was more conservative than the average Republican legislator.
His voting record is far more conservative than the average GOP legislator, and that’s because Billie is a west river pro-life conservative. That’s why Rounds needs to be very careful. It’s going to be quite a showdown.
Rounds is not Noem. The economy and a potential impeachment will most likely dictate 2020.
“obvious” and “simple” and “tend” and “lend.” Yep, that is a complete thought.
When anyone tries to make the economy and projections of the future simple, I always wonder if they had the answer why aren’t they a billionaire?
Because they don’t practice predatory capitalism. They practice genuine capitalism. It’s that “obvious” and “simple.”
Predatory capitalism?
Trying to make a profit thus pay taxes is now predatory?
Meeting a payroll
Risking capitol
Investing time
Coming from the party that said “I didn’t build my company”
Democrats are so clueless how businesses are really built.