Bjorkman for Congress ends 2018 with Year End Report – $3795 raised, $8116 spent, $6058 CoH, and $10,817 in loans.

Democrat for Congress Tim Bjorkman ended the 2018 election in a little bit of debt after losing to newly elected Republican Congressman Dusty Johnson back in November:

Tim Bjorkman YE 2018 by on Scribd

The year end report noted that Bjorkman started the period with $9417, reported $3795 raised, $961 in loans, $8116 spent, $6058 CoH, and $10,817 in debt. The report covered the period of 11/27/18 through 12/31/18, and largely reflects the campaign effort drawing to a close.

$3695 of the donations come directly from Bjorkman as donor, with $100 unitemized.

The $10,817 of debt is owed by the campaign to Bjorkman himself, which means it may likely be written off or forgiven at some point.

Like this: Like Loading...