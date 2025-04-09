The author of the Bluestem Prairie website noticed my post on Representative Chris Reder yesterday, and how the Representative currently has little relation to the state, except his driver’s license and voter registration. And, they took it upon themselves to do a bit more digging:
Read the trail of documents there. On Tuesday, he wrote More on Rep. Reder’s home in Minnesota – Property noted as “owner occupied.”
That got me wondering what “owner occupied” means in Clearwater County, Minnesota. I was used to seeing property classified as “homestead,” but thought “owner-occupied” might mean something else.
I called Clearwater County Assessor Patty Flaa for the answer. Are “owner occupied” and “homesteaded” synonymous?
Indeed they are, she replied, noting the information in the files on Reder’s property. It is possible that a relative lives at the home for Reder to claim the homestead classification, though his own explanation in an email to an acquaintance (see below) doesn’t suggest this is the case.
and..
Jeepers, I hope someone tells the county assessor. In the meantime, I’m wondering what causes Republican candidates in the district where I live to raise such questions about the state where they claim residency.
Is this getting to the point where someone needs to get more serious about looking into the Representative’s primary residence? Could be.
4 thoughts on “Bluestem Prairie: Owner Occupied or “Homestead” tax status said to be in force on Rep. Reder’s Minnesota Property”
Seems time for an SOS or AG investigation, or a resignation.
Rep Manhart had a residency problem in an earlier attempt to run for office. So district 1 has both Reps either Minnesota residents or were very recently. 🤦♂️
D1 Logan Manhart was a Wisconsin resident and had to be called out for him to withdraw from the race the first time he ran.
With D1 Chris Reder this is shady and looking very dishonest to D1 constituents and citizens of the state since his actions in Pierre affected all of us. Legal action is needed now.
All of this and more is not surprising given the sketchy history with what has happened to the local party.
Rep Manhart had a residency problem in an earlier attempt to run for office. So district 1 has both Reps either Minnesota residents or were very recently . 🤦♂️