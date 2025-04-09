Bluestem Prairie: Owner Occupied or “Homestead” tax status said to be in force on Rep. Reder’s Minnesota Property

The author of the Bluestem Prairie website noticed my post on Representative Chris Reder yesterday, and how the Representative currently has little relation to the state, except his driver’s license and voter registration. And, they took it upon themselves to do a bit more digging:

Read the trail of documents there. On Tuesday, he wrote More on Rep. Reder’s home in Minnesota – Property noted as “owner occupied.”

That got me wondering what “owner occupied” means in Clearwater County, Minnesota. I was used to seeing property classified as “homestead,” but thought “owner-occupied” might mean something else.

I called Clearwater County Assessor Patty Flaa for the answer. Are “owner occupied” and “homesteaded” synonymous?

Indeed they are, she replied, noting the information in the files on Reder’s property. It is possible that a relative lives at the home for Reder to claim the homestead classification, though his own explanation in an email to an acquaintance (see below) doesn’t suggest this is the case.

and..

Jeepers, I hope someone tells the county assessor. In the meantime, I’m wondering what causes Republican candidates in the district where I live to raise such questions about the state where they claim residency.