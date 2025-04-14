Board of Elections meets on May 7 to implement changes from session

From the notice of proposed rules in today’s South Dakota Register:

South Dakota Board of Elections (Office of the Secretary of State): (April 10, 2025) intends to amend rules to comply with statute terminology changing “someone” to “absentee ballot messenger;” allow flexibility as to using ballot style for Express Vote; clarify that the recount board supervises the testing of the tabulators; update terminology relating to recount boards; clarify that receipts for returning absentee ballots go to authorized messengers; update the cost of purchasing voter registration files to comply with 2025 legislative changes; update the voter registration form and voter registration instructions to comply with 2025 legislative changes; update the verification notice to comply with USPS rules and regulations; and allow auditors to use letters instead of postcards for the list maintenance process. The general authority for these rules, as cited by the board, is SDCL 12-1-9, 12-4-35, 12-17B-7, and 12-17B-17.

A public hearing at which persons may present amendments, data, opinions, and arguments for or against the proposed rules will be held at the South Dakota Capitol Building, Room 362, 500 East Capitol Avenue, Pierre, South Dakota, on May 7, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. (CT). Copies of the proposed rules may be obtained without charge from the South Dakota Board of Elections, 500 East Capitol Avenue, Pierre, South Dakota 57501. Copies are also available at https://rules.sd.gov or https://sdsos.gov. Written comments on the proposed rules may be sent to the South Dakota Board of Elections, 500 East Capitol Avenue, Suite 204, Pierre, South Dakota 57501 or emailed to [email protected]. The deadline to submit any such written comments for consideration is seventy-two hours before the date of the public hearing. This hearing is being held in a physically accessible location. Persons with special needs for which the office can make arrangements may call (605) 773-3537 at least 48 hours before the public hearing.