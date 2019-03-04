Board of Regents issue CYA press release this AM in face of mounting pressure on Free Speech Act

The same morning the Senate State Affairs Committee revived the Campus Free Speech bill, the South Dakota State Board of Regents ‘found Jesus’ and immediately issued a ‘CYA’ press release to try to head off what they see coming their way after an early example of how South Dakota Universities handle free speech under their own rules:
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, March 4, 2019
Regents Applaud USD President on Free Speech Action
PIERRE, S.D. – Board of Regents’ President Kevin V. Schieffer today commended Sheila Gestring, president of the University of South Dakota, for her prompt and decisive action over the weekend to investigate whether the Board of Regents’ new Freedom of Expression policy was violated in connection with a “Hawaiian Day” event at the USD School of Law.
“The board has made it very clear in policy that neither professors nor administrators can block or unduly interfere with free speech simply because some might find it offensive,” Schieffer said. “While it is important to conduct a careful investigation to ensure we understand all of the facts, it is also important to send a strong and prompt message that our freedom of expression policies will be enforced on the campuses. President Gestring has done that. We look forward to a full accounting of this case based on a record of factual findings rather than unsubstantiated reports.”
Schieffer added that this case presents a good opportunity to articulate and test the robustness of the Board of Regents’ policy. “No one should be afraid to discuss all aspects of a controversial issue, including educators and administrators. But using administrative authority to inhibit free speech would cross a line that is clearly defined in our policy, and should not be tolerated,” he said.
“We do no service to our students by indoctrinating them with ‘political correctness’ run amok,” Schieffer said. The board’s policy states that “it is the Board’s fundamental commitment to the principle [of Free Speech] that viewpoints may not be suppressed because the ideas put forth are thought by some or even by most members of the institutions’ community to be offensive, unwise, immoral, or wrong-headed. Controversial speech and robust debate are expected and valued at the institutions.”
Schieffer added that the board looks forward to a clear and comprehensive report from USD on whether any administrative or other official action involved in the USD incident violated free speech policy or not, along with supporting factual detail and applied policy determinations. “We need to know that all of our institutions are effectively communicating and enforcing free speech,” Schieffer said. “Regardless of the outcome, this case presents a good opportunity to make sure that happens.”
(Please try not to scoff too loudly while students are studying.)
Didn’t they promise to handle this during the 2018 legislative session? And they finally got around to a policy in December? I think they’ve had their chance, because obviously no one got the hint.
The legislature needs to act.
Seems to me that the universities and now even our law school need a lot less of PC Police and more common sense. It’s interesting watching the University admin and Regents scramble to cover their backsides. I’d like to know who the officials at the law school were that ran with this and further, who the complainant is. Was it a faculty member or a student?
Much harrumphing….a cleverly crafted politically correct press release……but as usual no one held accountable. Board of Regents is an outdated board that needs to be dissolved and new approach taken.
Nice of them to admit how terribly overrun our universities are by political correctness, but they don’t have the cajones to fix the problem. Time for legislation. And time for some serious, reform-minded, conservative presidents at our colleges to implement reforms.
Like I said in a earlier post. Give the universities enough rope, they will hang themselves. Check-mate
Between Berkeley & this the universities can’t help themselves. There surrounded by like minded individuals that want to control all aspects of our lives. Campuses are indoctrination facilities to be used as the left sees fit. The only problem is we pay for them.
The presidents of these Universities need to be fired and a new policy implemented. I’m sure the board is livid to have to be going back to the Universities after the so craftily torpedoed the bill through the help of a few “republicans”.
You would think that at the school of law there would be some law school perfessors who knew that having a Hawaiian Day wasn’t against the Constitution and is not against the law. However, I’m sure that the majority of the law school perfessors are liberals who like nothing better than moving the ball of political correctness down the field.
I don’t trust the BOR to do the right thing on a regular basis, and there needs to be more of a balance at the state schools and on the BOR. Why, in a state that is majority Republican do we have so many lefty loons in our state schools?
Doesn’t the USD law school in particular complain about not having enough money? Save money and remove the majority of the problem by getting rid of Inclusion Excellence and all associated staff. Its gobbledygook in the first place.
This needs to be the beginning of deep and lasting reforms and changes at our colleges. It starts with abolishing the leftwing “diversity” offices, which are playpens of liberals and the PC Police. Then they need to eliminate tenure for these liberal fakers