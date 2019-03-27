Borglum Announces Rural Education Initiative for South Dakota
Scyller Borglum, Representative of District 32, Rapid City, announced a Rural Education Initiative today on the South Dakota Public Broadcasting program, “Where Do We Go From Here.”
https://watch.sdpb.org/show/where-do-we-go-here/
“This past session, we demonstrated our commitment to rural South Dakota by investing in medical doctors, attorneys, and veterinarians. I plan to bring new legislation forward in 2020 that focuses on rural education – the foundation of every solid community,” said Borglum.
Borglum believes that educational technology can help serve the needs of rural districts across South Dakota.
Through focus groups, Borglum can listen to the concerns and needs of educational stakeholders, and begin to understand how technology can help with research-based curriculum, monitoring student success, school-to-home connection, and professional development.
“I work by what I call the “20 Foot Rule” which means if we are looking to understand a problem or create a solution we need to meet with people within 20 feet of the problem,” states Borglum.
What does a Rural Education Initiative have to do with a legislator from a non-rural district?
“It’s about jobs! Today’s announcement that Ellsworth was chosen as the first to receive the B-21 is a timely example of why we need to have this Rural Education Initiative. We want to make sure ALL the kids of South Dakota have equal access to the jobs that are coming in the next generation. That begins with education,” explains Borglum.
For more information about this initiative send a FB message to Scyller J Borglum’s page, email BorglumSD@gmail.com or call 605-519-0500.
That’s lovely. Will you support more money to small schools? Improving the small school factor? How about allowing small school to keep “other revenue” generated from local sources? I’m waiting to see how much of this is PR and how much is reality.
Hi! Thank you for comment. I completely understand your frustrations, and this is one of the reasons I got into politics. I will be hosting listening sessions throughout the summer. Please keep up with me on my Facebook page – Scyller J. Borglum – to get dates and locations for these focus groups. I would love for you to attend! Thanks! SJB.
You’re doing a terrific job for our state, and this is a superb initiative. I was thrilled to read: “It’s about jobs…We want to make sure ALL the kids of South Dakota have equal access to the jobs that are coming in the next generation. That begins with education.”
Exactly right. Jobs, Safety, and Education. Plus, the 20-foot rule is brilliant!
It’s good to see reasonable Republicans understand the importance of public education.
Great ideas, you are one hard working representative !
It’s about time someone takes a serious look at our education system. Looks like Ms. Borglum is doing just that. Can’t say enough great things about her so happy she is my representative!
it is wonderful to see a young educated woman taking so much interest in her job. Most of the people who go to pier take the rest of the year off until it’s time to run for re-election not her .
I have the sincerest gratitude for the diligent, reasonable and respectful approach Representative Borglum is taking to address serious education and employment issues in our state. I feel like she truly understands the policies and the people most impacted by the actions of the legislature.
Does she support private and home schooling? Or just government-run solutions?
I support those, just not with our tax dollars. Our state constitution doesn’t say anything about funding private education options.
South Dakota needs more support for it’s education system. We continue to fall behind against other states in the country, and I trust Scyller to to make the right choices. She went through South Dakotas education system herself, so she understands the ins and outs on a personal level.
Kudos for taking a good, hard look at sensible changes to a very important issue. I have worked with Representative Borglum on a couple of legislative efforts and can tell you first hand, she is not your typical “politician”. She will do what she says she will do. Refreshing!
South Dakota currently has a significant drug problem in our public schools. We stopped a lot of the drug education we pushed in schools, and now we are paying for it. When a child is offered heroin in the bathroom between classes the problem has gotten out of control. Our schools should be a safe zone from drugs.
The small schools need to consolidate and we should have fewer counties and way fewer fatcat administrators.