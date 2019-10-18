Borglum pens op/ed poking at federal delegation over impeachment. But two of them possibly jurors, and the other has been opposed.

US Senate Candidate Scyller Borglum has an op/ed in the Rapid City Journal today going after Republican Senators John Thune & her opponent Mike Rounds alike, as well as Congressman Dusty Johnson for not opposing impeachment strongly enough:

Our delegation has been silent except for carefully deployed and maddening legalese designed to insulate them against possible future blow back. Our delegation has had ample time to carve out a position on impeachment. They do not have to like Mr. Trump, but they should be incensed about Pelosi/Schiff’s farcical clown show, in the words of a prominent Nebraska senator. Two groups stand to benefit from an impeachment inquiry: leftist Democrats and socialists up for election, and establishment Republicans, also up for election, trying to avoid offending anyone. I am offended … by their collective silence.

Borglum claims they’ve been largely silent in the Dem’s impeachment inquiry.

But… I don’t know that I’d agree.

Sen. Mike Rounds and Gov. Kristi Noem both say Democrats have long sought to remove Trump, and that Congress has bigger issues to worry about. Sen. John Thune echoed those sentiments, but added that we do not have all the information needed to make an informed conclusion, stating “I believe we should let the facts lead where they lead.” Rep. Dusty Johnson said he is glad Trump plans to release the transcript of the call. A spokesperson for Johnson’s office also noted Johnson previously went on record with the New York Times, saying he opposed impeachment. Sen. Mike Rounds’ full statement: ““Democrats have been intent on impeaching the president since day one, so their announcement is no surprise. I wish they would spend this much energy on improving the lives of South Dakotans, such as passing the USMCA, getting our fiscal house in order and reducing burdensome regulations.”

Keep in mind that Rounds and Thune have weighed in as much as they probably dare..

…because they’re part of the body that would sit as the jury in such matters. And I don’t know that I hear a voice one way or the other from many of the potential jurors. Because in real-life non-political scenarios, noting that you have a preconceived opinion gets you kicked off the jury.

Meanwhile, not being part of body that has to sit in judgement (if Democrats ever do vote to bring it forward), Congressman Dusty Johnson has been vocal on it, as noted in Johnson’s floor speech yesterday, New York Times impeachment tracker where Johnson was marked as opposed since July, Dusty’s vote to table Articles of Impeachment against Trump also in July, etc.

