Brandei is making an enemies list, checking it twice.. Not exactly warm and friendly leadership in the House.

In case you missed this post from incoming House Majority Whip Brandee Schaefbauer (before she deleted it), it doesn’t sound like the incoming House Leadership is going to be very “South Dakota nice.”

“At least I know who my “enemy” is when up against a democrat but I never know who the real “enemy” is when it comes to republicans.”

(You know, if you paired that with “Welcome to Aberdeen” that could be a t-shirt.)

I had always thought legislators referred to each other as “colleagues” and the people they represent are considered “constituents.” Silly me. it’s about enemies and when the knife comes out.

Session will be so much fun.