Brandei Schaefbauer short circuits during Senate Bill 12 debate, causes votes to swing in favor of campaign finance reform.

Senate Bill 12 had quite the journey today on the floor of the House of Representatives.

If you recall the little bill that could, Senator Michael Rohl’s bill to clean up a loophole in South Dakota campaign finance law which allowed nefarious characters the ability to loan PACs and campaigns unlimited funds, the last we saw of it it was in House State Affairs where the bill was amended with a poison pill amendment that jammed a second subject to cap what federal candidates could transfer to the state level.

It passed out of committee on a 12-1 vote after the amendment, opposed by Representative Brandei Schaefbauer.

Now on the floor, State Representative Tim Reisch gave an outstanding speech on why the amendment ran afoul of the single subject rule, and offered an amendment to fix the bill back to it’s original state. And he convinced enough of his colleagues to agree:

With a 1 vote margin, Representative Reisch convinced his colleagues to restore the original bill, and move the amendment off to it’s own measure.

Next up was the debate on the original bill as restored to stop unlimited loans from a George Soros type to buy elections in South Dakota. Again, Representative Reisch gave a great speech. And it came time for the opponent s . (singular). And the lone vote no in committee – sycophant and $4000 donor to Dakota First Action PAC, Representative Brandei Schaefbauer came up to bat.

(For the portion of the audio with Rep. Mortenson, I did enhance it so you could hear it better when he points out the rules and decorum about Brandei attacking a member of the Senate personally.)

If you can’t tell, Brandei short circuited when it was pointed out she had to speak to the bill and not throw out accusations against the bill sponsor, and descended into a bit of gobbledygook.

After that, Representative Reisch spoke to the merits of the measure to close it out.

So what happened? When it came down to actually vote, after Rep. Schaefbauer’s word salad erupted because she could not attack her opponent, something shifted. Like a seed that was planted in fertile soil, support for the bill sprouted and grew. She lost votes.

Rep’s Bahmuller, Greenfield, Heinemann, Hughes, and Jamison, all shifted votes to support reform. Although Tony Kayser – who donated to Doeden PAC – switched to join the no votes, many of which received benefit from the Doeden PAC such as Aylward, Gosch, Hunt, Manhart, Moore, Reder, etc, the margin increased enough that the final vote was 38 in favor of campaign finance reform and only 29 who voted to let wealthy George Soros donors unfettered ability to dump cash.

From here, the restored Senate Bill 12 passed in it’s original form should go to the Governor for veto or signature.

And I would wager that it will be signed and we can consider that loophole closed.