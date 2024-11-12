Breaking: Governor Kristi Noem to go to Homeland Security

From KELOland via twitter:

President-elect Donald Trump has selected South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem as his next secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.https://t.co/4MSVH0A0y0 pic.twitter.com/hYR8ipzZI7 — KELOLAND News (@keloland) November 12, 2024

As noted on FoxNews:

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to select South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to fill the role of Homeland Security secretary, a source confirms to Fox News Digital. and.. The Department of Homeland Security oversees U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, U.S. Secret Service and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Keep watching, as this will initiate some earth-shaking changes in the already changed status quo for South Dakota state politics, not the lease of which would be elevating Larry Rhoden to the highest state office as our new Governor, as well as moving someone – a potential running mate, perhaps – to the office of Lt. Governor.