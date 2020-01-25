Breaking – Neal Tapio out, Liz May circulating petitions in Republican race for Congress

There have been a number of dubious happenings at the Silver Spur lounge in Ft. Pierre over the years. But nothing quite so politically dubious at the former gentlemen’s club as a secret meeting called for 2:30pm today with State Legislators.

And it sounds like there are plans that are in motion.

For a couple of weeks now, there has been talk that Neal Tapio – who had been ‘exploring’ a run for Congress amidst his attacks on other Republicans – has been cooling on the idea, leaving South Dakota’s very popular Congressman Dusty Johnson a clear run to November.

Unfortunately, some of the rabble rousers in the party could not let that go.

The rumors started to bubble to the surface a few days ago, and an odd name started to emerge as Tapio’s replacement. Former State Representative Liz May.

Liz May of the self-annointed Conservative Caucus? Liz May of “Common core standardized tests cause suicides?” Liz May of the “fight Governor Noem on her pick for Lt. Governor?” Yes. All that and Liz May who came in 4th of 4 candidates for District 27 State House in the last election. Nevermind she resides in one of the least populated areas in the state. The rumor was out that Liz May would be announcing in February that she was going to run for Congress.

Fast forward to today. What I’m hearing is that Liz had suddenly called a number of conservative legislators together for a meeting for 2:30 PM this afternoon at the Silver Spur Lounge in Ft. Pierre. And then the winds – and the rumors – shifted. Word is she had petitions in hand and was circulating them. And I had a call late today informing me that what is going to happen is that – allegedly – Liz May will be announcing her candidacy for Congress at the Black Hills Stock Show.

And curiously, I found this on the Internet in doing a search of web domains.

(Screenshot today from lizmayforcongress.com/GoDaddy.com)

LizMayforCongress.com. Don’t know if it’s her. But it seems to fit together with the rumors flying around a little too closely.

So if Liz May calls a press conference at the Black Hills Stock Show, no shocker, you already know what it’s going to be about. Because it’s already out that she’s going to announce she’s getting into the race for Congress.

Of course, she’s doing so a month after Congressman Dusty Johnson – the guy who won the last Republican Primary and General election in landslides – started his campaign effort, and has his team out scouring the countryside and pushing hard to make it happen.

So, the person who placed 4th out of 4 in her own race in her home area plans on taking on the incumbent. Who happens to be universally accepted as the hardest campaigner in state politics?

All I can say to Liz is *good luck with that.*

You’re going to need it.