Breaking: President Trump endorses US Senator Mike Rounds for return to US Senate

United States Senator Mike Rounds also shares in the endorsements today coming from President Trump who tweeted out his support for Mike this morning:
Senator Mike Rounds (@RoundsforSenate) continues to deliver for South Dakota! Mike is working hard for our incredible Farmers and he is strong on Trade, Military, our Vets, and the Second Amendment. Mike has my Complete and Total Endorsement! #SDSenhttps://t.co/qM8LsXR9tN
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020
Nice! Trump must have seen all of Scyller’s anti-Trump tweets before she deleted her account to hide her past.
I fixed it for you.
“Senator Mike Rounds (@RoundsforSenate) continues to deliver for South Dakota! Mike is working hard for our incredible Farmers and he is strong on Trade, Military, our Vets, and the Second Amendment. Mike has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” — Jared Kushner
I’m not sure who I’ll be voting for here shortly .. this comes to mind:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fN9roEZr1T8
EB5 is a real turd sandwich.
Borglum’s unknowns are kind of douchy.
My apologies for the nonsense at the end of the South Park clip. I stand by the message up till that point.
She deleted her Twitter account for a reason…it revealed her true liberal colors.
Wow, a bot made a Twitter post. What an endorsement!
Dear Leader needs all the help he can get.