Breaking: President Trump endorses US Senator Mike Rounds for return to US Senate

United States Senator Mike Rounds also shares in the endorsements today coming from President Trump who tweeted out his support for Mike this morning:

  1. Rapid City Conservative

    Nice! Trump must have seen all of Scyller’s anti-Trump tweets before she deleted her account to hide her past.

  2. John Dale

    I fixed it for you.

    “Senator Mike Rounds (@RoundsforSenate) continues to deliver for South Dakota! Mike is working hard for our incredible Farmers and he is strong on Trade, Military, our Vets, and the Second Amendment. Mike has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” — Jared Kushner

    I’m not sure who I’ll be voting for here shortly .. this comes to mind:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fN9roEZr1T8

    EB5 is a real turd sandwich.

    Borglum’s unknowns are kind of douchy.

