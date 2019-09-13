Brendan Johnson pot legalization petition approved for circulation. 53 days for 34k+ valid signatures.

Apparently while were were all distracted, Brendan Johnson submitted his group’s petitions for circulation to the Secretary of State add pot to the South Dakota State Constitution.

With 53 days to go, his group has to collect a minimum of 33,921 valid signatures, or roughly 640 valid signatures a day to put it to the voters.  And THEN, they have to convince a majority of South Dakota voters to put pot legalization in the language of the South Dakota State Constitution in an election.

Unless someone jumps in with tremendously deep pockets, and they have circulators out there tomorrow, consider me a doubting Thomas that they can get it on the ballot, much less convince voters to add pot to the constitution.

  2. Springer

    It’s one thing to try to legalize pot, but it should never be a constitutional amendment. What is he thinking?!! I thought he was in North Dakota…are we “graced” with his presence again?

    1. Anonymous

      It has to be an amendment. Otherwise the legislature would undo it. That’s what he’s thinking, and he’s right.

      In a perfect world I agree with you; this should be handled through legislation or an initiated measure. But this isn’t a perfect world. It’s the result of a legislature that doesn’t accurately reflect the will of the populace.

  5. Lee Schoenbeck

    This is a big money industry. Don’t underestimate their resources or resolve. It’s not the potheads we need to worry about, it’s the big money folks that own the industry and want a new venue added to their list.

