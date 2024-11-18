Brian Tande Selected as New President of South Dakota Mines

PIERRE, SD – The South Dakota Board of Regents is pleased to announce the selection of Dr. Brian Tande as its next President of South Dakota Mines. Dr. Tande brings a wealth of experience in engineering education, research, and leadership to the position, positioning the Rapid City university for continued excellence and innovation in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education.

“Dr. Tande’s depth of experience in academic leadership and his dedication to fostering innovation and student achievement made him the ideal choice to lead South Dakota Mines into its next chapter,” said committee chairman Regent Jeff Partridge. “The comprehensive search process ensured we found an exceptional leader who aligns perfectly with the university’s mission and values. We are excited to welcome him to our community and look forward to the vision and energy he will bring to the institution.”

Dr. Tande currently serves as the Dean of the College of Engineering and Mines at the University of North Dakota (UND) in Grand Forks, a role he has held for the past five years. His time at UND is marked by numerous accomplishments, including expanding programs, fostering industry partnerships, and promoting student success.

Before becoming Dean, Dr. Tande held a variety of leadership and academic roles at UND, including Associate Dean, Department Chair, and Director of the Jodsaas Center for Engineering Leadership and Entrepreneurship. He also served as a tenured faculty member, demonstrating his commitment to mentoring students and advancing academic excellence. In addition, he served as Graduate Programs Director and Associate Professor at Kansas State University.

“I am incredibly honored to be able to serve as South Dakota Mines’ next President. While I have been familiar with its strong reputation for many years, the conversations I have had with students, faculty, staff, and alumni during this process have left no doubt that South Dakota Mines is truly a unique and special place,” said Dr. Tande. “I want to thank all who participated in this search and the Board of Regents for the trust they have placed in me. Along with my dedicated colleagues, I will be working very hard to maintain our strong student-centered culture, conduct impactful research, grow the economy of Rapid City and the Black Hills region, and serve the people of South Dakota.”

Dr. Tande will assume his new role on January 9, succeeding President Jim Rankin, who retired this past summer.