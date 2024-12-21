Brookings legislative delegation down on Governor’s education savings account program

The Governor’s proposal for an education savings account to fund private schools and homeschooling is challenged to find support among Brookings legislators according to an article appearing on the Brookings Register website yesterday, with members of the District 7 delegation expressing concern over the measure:

District 7 Rep. Roger DeGroot, R-Brookings, said if the program passes this year, its funding could easily balloon later. and.. Heermann said if private schools and homeschooling parents are going to receive taxpayer dollars, they should be subject to government oversight. “Where’s that money coming to, is it the appropriate use for it and do we have any oversight? If the money is being used, how is it being used?” Heermann said.

Read the entire story here.

Concern was expressed over the costs of the program ballooning in later years, and coming at the expense of public schools.

In the article, the Brookings School Superintendent voiced concerns over the fairness issue, whether parents of children with special education needs will be served by the program, or denied because their kids might have different needs:

“I’m not opposed to choice. I honestly had 11 years in Dell Rapids and had a strong relationship with Dell Rapids St. Mary’s, so I’m not against school choice,” Schultz said. “But if you say, ‘parent choice’ it should also include students on disabilities and students with behavioral and mental health issues. That parent choice, I believe, should be for all parents — not just for parents whose children fit a mold.”

Again, read that here.

This is the concern I have what may end up being implemented – one of fairness to all kids and their families.