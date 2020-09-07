Brookings Mask Mandate ordinance up for a final vote this week, with the meeting moved to a new venue. Mask opponents urged to wear blue.

Are you ready for another raucous City Council meeting? And this time, be prepared to wear the blue as opponents to the citywide mask mandate are coming back to the city council meeting to voice their opposition to proposals for citywide shutdowns and what people can and can’t do in their own yards.

The Brookings City Council is meeting against this week to talk about masks on Tuesday, September 8th at 6PM, after the overwhelming opposition to the council’s overreaching proposals this past week. And after being somewhat taken off guard, the city is regrouping somewhat and moving the meeting to a larger venue, where people gathering to express their opposition to the proposals being brought are encouraged to wear blue.

I’m also being told that “The pro-mandate people and far left are telling each other to be dressed in green.” If you’re going to be watching at home and wondering who is who.

The change.org petition to encourage “the city council not to adopt ANY NEW Covid restrictions and to stop extending current restrictions” is currently standing at around 2100 signatures, which you can find here.

Concerned about governmental overreach? Make sure you spread the word and share the image!