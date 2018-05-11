Brookings School Board set to award one of their own with employment contract at next meeting

You always have to wonder when the next shoe is going to drop with the Brookings School Board.

Recently we had the proposed $51 Million opt-out – which would have been the second largest op-out in state history – that was crushed at the ballot box.

Now, the same school board & superintendent that tried to bring the district a massive tax increase is apparently preparing to award one of their own with an employment contract:

This agenda has been sent out, but as of this writing has not been posted by the school board yet.

Please note item 9.0:

I actually did a double-take when I caught this item, because not only are they offering a teaching contract to current School Board member Jennifer Lacher-Starace, it had actually been on the consent calendar until someone pulled it off. Were they actually not planing on informing the public until it was all said and done?

How exactly does that work when a person subordinate to the School Board interviews that school board member for a job? South Dakota State Legislators are barred from being hired by the state while they’re in office. But not school board members?

This is symptomatic of why voters handed the existing school board president a defeat at the recent election, choosing not one, but two people above him.

They just don’t get it.

