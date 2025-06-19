Butte County Commission scolds people including Rep. Ismay for body shaming county employees.

The minutes of the June 3 Butte County Commission are interesting.

Without naming names – which they should have in the case of a fellow elected official doing it – they placed a resolution in their minutes scolding the people who were on camera on May 20th calling county employee fat asses, and things of the like while commissioners were out during executive session:

Commissioner Ager read statement addressing 20 May 2025 regular Commission Meeting. The comment published in full below. Statement for the Record – Butte County Commission Meeting, Tuesday, May 20. Video available at www.butte county.org During the executive session of the Butte County Commission meeting held on Tuesday, May 20, while the Commissioners were out of the room, three individuals remained in the room. While the meeting camera continued recording, these individuals made multiple derogatory and inappropriate remarks directed at Butte County, its elected officials, and its employees. These comments included referring to an elected official and employees as “idiots” and making disrespectful, body-shaming remarks about employees at the Butte County Administration Building. The Butte County Commission finds such behavior reprehensible, offensive, and wholly unacceptable. These remarks do not represent the values or sentiments of the vast majority of Butte County’s residents, who are respectful, civic-minded, and supportive of their public servants. The Commission formally condemns both the behavior and the comments made by these individuals and affirms its support for the dedicated employees and officials who serve the county with integrity. This statement is to be entered into the official minutes of the Butte County Commission. James Ager, Chairman, Butte County Commission

Chad Erk. Commissioner

Frank Walton, Commissioner

Terry Batterman , Commissioner

Tom Brunner , Commissioner Motion by Batterman, Second by Walton, to approve the Consent Agenda Items with no changes. Vote Unanimous. Motion Carried.

Who was in the room talking about people being fat asses? State Rep. Travis Ismay was one of them. You know, the same person who was telling someone how to poison someone with eye drops. At that same meeting. (I’m not sure why the whole poisoning thing didn’t make their list.)

If I were Rep. Ismay, I don’t know that I would take issue with someone’s weight, nor refer to the public employees of the county as idiots. That’s just too “pot & kettle” you know.