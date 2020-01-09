Candidates come.. and candidates go. Announcements are starting, and there are those who are deciding to pass.

With the campaign season starting up, things are getting in full swing as the announcements start. I’d remind those of you seeking political office that if you are sending out announcements, keep me in mind, I’m happy to run them.

From this morning, City Councilwoman Becky Drury from Rapid City has thrown her hat in the ring to run for District 32 House. She’ll be seeking the seat that Representative Scyller Borglum is giving up to run for US Senate. Drury’s announcement is in the Rapid City Journal.

I’m also hearing this noon hour that Josh Sopko, who had previously announced he intended to run in the GOP house Primary in District 6 has changed his mind, and will probably not be running. His facebook page is still up as of this writing, so we’ll see.

There’s a lot happening behind the scenes, and we’ll continue to bring you the latest! Stay tuned!