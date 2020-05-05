Candidates I can’t get behind: Poor judgement in District 31. Nope on Fitzgerald and Teupel.

And as before with other candidates, I’m going to express my sentiment that I’m going to respectfully pass on supporting a couple more primary candidates for office today. This edition of candidates I can’t get behind seems to revolve around.. well, just poor judgement in District 31.

The story on my objection to District 31 House Candidate Mary Fitzgerald largely stems back to an incident at the 2018 State Republican convention. If you recall, after the first round of voting for the Attorney General Candidates, her husband John Fitzgerald was knocked out of contention. During the lull after that vote, I was sitting at the Brookings delegation table in front of the Lawrence County Delegation. And Mary Fitzgerald, now running for the Legislature, who was sitting a ways behind me solicits my attention.

While obviously disappointed after the vote, she expressed some sentiment claiming that I somehow was against her.. and then proceeded to passively/aggressively throw a piece of candy at me that had poor enough aim that it struck my daughter in the head. At this point, my daughter turned around, and we both looked at Fitzgerald with a look as if to say “who does that?”

I mean, I like her husband, but I can’t say this won her any endorsements in my book.

If someone feels the need to throw things at others because of disappointment.. I can’t say that I can get behind them and think that they have the judgement to serve in the Legislature. At the least, they might need a sign around their neck informing people of their tendency.

So, there’s something about Mary.. and that’s something I can’t support.

Then there’s the District 31 State Senate Race. And the judgement gets much, much poorer.

Former State Representative John Teupel had previously served in the State House of Representatives from 2001-2004.. and had been a Majority Whip for the House from 2003-2004.

So, as took place in August 2018, how does a former State Legislator get arrested, charged with assault against a law enforcement officer, and it does not seem to make the news in any way, shape or form?

Unified Judicial System JOH… by Pat Powers on Scribd

This took place in August of 2018 – Literally less than two months after Teupel was giving a nominating speech at the end of June in front of the Republican State Convention for Attorney General Candidate John Fitzgerald, this same person was arrested for assault against a law enforcement officer.

As you can see, the charge of assaulting a police officer (a felony) was disposed of and pled down with a guilty plea of resisting arrest, and in October of 2018, Teupel received 4 days in jail, being required to successfully complete anger management classes, a year of probation, etc.

Not exactly a resume builder that makes me want to get behind him for State Senate. If you find yourself fighting with law enforcement as a 56 year old man.. you might want to re-evaluate your decision making process. And the legislature is not the place you want to do that.

So respectfully, I’ll take a pass on supporting either of these District 31 candidates for office.

There’s far better options to represent the SDGOP in the fall. Just my 2 cents worth.