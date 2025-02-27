Child marriage proponent California Carley fights support for victims of child marriage

Senator “California” Carley rode again yesterday with some odd confluence between House Bill 1221, an act to provide funding for organizations that assist victims of domestic violence and Senate Bill 156, a measure to increase the minimum age for marriage.

So, if you remember back on February 18th, the marriage minimum bill failed in the senate, and KELOland reported that California Carley expressed that sex between an adult and a minor is better if the two are married than if they are not, as Carley claimed to be “appalled at the idea of predators and abusers taking some of our young daughters and forcing them into a life of servitude and abuse.”

Okay.

Yesterday, a bill was in front of House Joint Appropriations – House Bill 1221 – which would help restore funds to organizations that help :

Children who have been abused or neglected;

Victims of domestic violence;

Victims of sexual assault;

Victims of commercial sexual exploitation; or

Victims of human trafficking .

Literally, victims of domestic abuse – which include those who were trapped in marriages because they were child brides and need help for the various problems that child brides suffer – came to the state because their federal funding is failing. Despite California Carley claiming 9-10 days ago that he was “appalled at the idea of predators and abusers taking some of our young daughters and forcing them into a life of servitude and abuse.” he was one of only three votes against the measure.

Despite his earlier claims, the reality is that “California” Carley voted against supporting victims of domestic violence, rape and abuse & human trafficking after previously saying he was appalled at the idea of young girls being victims of predators.

It’s like noises come out of his mouth, but different actions occur when it comes time to actually vote.

Despite Carley’s efforts, the bill passed committee on a vote of 15-3. (Note – Sen. Taffy Howard and Rep. Sjaarda also voted against victims of sexual assault & human trafficking)