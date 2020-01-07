“Civil War” brewing in Yankton County as townships look to secede

Several townships are unhappy with the way the Yankton County Commission does business – and they’re looking to secede, according to South Dakota Public Broadcasting:
Citizens in several northern townships in Yankton County are considering leaving the county.
Over the weekend, a forum was held in Irene to discuss the idea about joining Turner County or starting its own.
and…
Klimish says talk of leaving Yankton County by these folks been going on for years. He says it’s unfortunate those leading the charge haven’t reached out to county commissioners.
With the Civil War having several famous battles, such as the “Battle of Bull Run” you have to wonder if they’ll have their own famous clashes down in Yankton as the townships seek to secede?
I doubt anyone is going to take up arms, as much as have disagreeable conferences.
Maybe historians will name these new clashes for secession in Yankton County names such as “Meeting of the tater-tot hot dish?”
The current commission has pulled building permits and conditional use permits for 6 hog barns because work or construction hadn’t begun in 180 days. The farmers had plans prepared, .material ordered, loans obtained, and in some cases grading complete. But due to spring floiding and impassable roads construction was unable to be completed. The commission said since constructioni wasn’t complete, their building petmit and CUP were void and must be resubmitted. The farmers are all appealing and ithe cares well end up in court. The commission has also gone on re ord stating that they pkan on changing the zoning ordinance to increase stand offs for CAFOs making it much more difficul and in some cases impossible t to find a site to build. The anti ag group has worked hard to fight the expansion of animal feeding operations in Yankton County. And with the majority of voters living in the non-agricultural south of the county, the northern towmships have had enough.
Deb, give it up, you lost in the last election, and for good reason. Maybe if you had paid attention when you were on the commission you would know that this has very little or nothing to do with CAFO’s, and the cut goes far deeper (and you help make those deep wounds when you were a commissioner) than any dive you ever made. The disconnect with the NE part of the county started MANY years ago, not yesterday or last year. Furthermore what you sight as issues is an incomplete story to fit your spin at best. What I find interesting is that there may be a move to do something else by this group that makes sense, is fair, is plausible, and would keep the county whole. It is my gut
feeling with your crass attitude that you would come forward vehemently opposing and causing even more civil unrest with even deeper wounds to heal. Take a deep breath and get some fresh air.