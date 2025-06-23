Coalition for Medicare Choice: South Dakotans Urge Protection of Medicare Advantage as Budget Talks Intensify

South Dakota seniors are raising their voices as Congress considers major budget decisions that could impact Medicare Advantage, a program many in the state say is central to their health, independence, and financial stability.

During a recent roundtable held at the Tavern Grille in Sioux Falls, local retirees and caregivers gathered to share personal stories about how Medicare Advantage supports their lives — from managing chronic conditions and accessing preventive care to ensuring cost predictability. The event offered a timely reminder that for thousands of South Dakotans, this isn’t an abstract policy issue — it’s a day-to-day reality.

Medicare Advantage plans offer comprehensive health coverage, including hospital and physician services covered by traditional Medicare, while also providing additional benefits such as vision, hearing, dental care, and prescription drugs. For rural states like South Dakota, services such as telehealth, transportation assistance, and in-home support can make the difference between delayed care and timely treatment.

Participants underscored how Medicare Advantage’s cap on out-of-pocket costs helps protect those living on fixed incomes.

South Dakota’s leadership in Washington places the state at the center of this national discussion. Staff members from both Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Senator Mike Rounds’ offices attended the roundtable, signaling continued engagement and reaffirming that both senators remain committed to protecting the program.

Nationwide, more than 35 million Americans are enrolled in Medicare Advantage — a number that continues to grow as more seniors choose coverage that prioritizes preventive care, care coordination, and financial protection.

As budget negotiations continue in Washington, South Dakotans are making their priorities clear: safeguard the care that’s working, and don’t jeopardize a model that delivers better outcomes and long-term value for patients and taxpayers alike.