Committee Approves Noem’s Bill to “Crack Down” on South Dakota Abortion Providers
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today applauded the Senate Health and Human Services Committee after their approval of her bill to further “crack down” on South Dakota abortion providers. Noem’s bill, SB72, requires South Dakota abortion providers to present a state-issued form to women prior to the abortion that contains specific consent information about the procedure.
“Forty-six years ago this week, the Supreme Court justified the killing of unborn babies. In the years since then, we’ve had to fight to undo the damage,” said Noem. “This bill cracks down on South Dakota abortion providers. For years, Planned Parenthood has been muddying the waters when it comes to their legal obligations to inform pregnant moms about their decision to end the life of a baby. This legislation puts an end to those games by giving specific, scientific information to women before an abortion. This is a step forward for life.”
This legislation builds on Noem’s prior work to defend the unborn. In 2018, Noem was influential to overturning an Obama-era rule that forced states to give Title X family planning dollars to organizations that commit abortions. Noem also helped lead the U.S. House of Representatives in passing H.J.Res.43, which President Trump signed into law, to overturn President Obama’s rule and give states more flexibility to defund Planned Parenthood.
“There is nothing more fundamental to our society than our kids,” Noem continued. “No matter how small they are, whether born or unborn, we should never stop passionately arguing for their life and their liberty.”
SB72 moves to the Senate Floor next.
Wow, a new form? I’m sure this will change exactly zero minds. It’s a consolation prize for the last bill being a dud. Noem couldn’t be seen as being “soft on abortion.”
By printing out the information which is to be conveyed there is none of that vague information delivered “in a manner understandable to a layperson” required in SB 6.
What is needed now is criminal charges against the individual
Employees who fail to follow the law. The practice of suing the organization for non-compliance doesn’t do anything, but criminal charges against the physicians and nurses will cost them their professional Licenses and they will be out of there
Only a philosophically bankrupt conservative would want the government involved in telling doctors how to practice medicine.
What a fresh breath of air for life from a Governor ! Sharp contrast to the extreme nut job out in NY !
so very proud of my beautiful daughter for having the strength to stand up and speak her truth on this issue! not meant to start a
political argument at all… i respect everyone’s views and empathize with all women and girls that find themselves in a situation that calls for a agonizing choice, but because of my personal journey, i also feel the need to share my story.. my firstborn son was born at about 22 weeks and was considered ”non viable” and was thought to live for a few breaths. well he fought for his life and lived for 6 hours breathing on his own. he was then transferred to a neonatal unit where after three days, I made the excruciating decision to turn his machines off and held my son as he took his last breath. what I don’t understand is that at 22/23 weeks , fetuses are considered “non viable “ and it is legal to abort them, but yet if i would have killed my baby a few short moments after giving birth, i would be incarcerated for murder.. again, my heart goes out to all women that are forced to make a horrible decision, but after holding this beautiful life in my hands, there is no way in hell that it should be allowed to abort this late in pregnancy… period.. god bless all the women out there.. no judgement.. just understanding❤️❤️❤️
