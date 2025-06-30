Congressman Dusty Johnson Announces Gubernatorial Bid

Johnson Announces Gubernatorial Bid

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) announced his candidacy for Governor of South Dakota.

“It’s been the honor of my lifetime to serve South Dakota in Congress and to have the opportunity to help secure the southern border, cut trillions in wasteful government spending, and reclaim the fight against the Chinese Communist Party,” said Johnson. “But it’s time for a new chapter—a chapter that drives South Dakota to a brighter future where we build better schools and safer communities, a chapter that governs with conservative principles to create new jobs, new businesses, and new opportunities in every community, and a chapter where being a workhorse, not a show horse, still means something. Today, I announce my candidacy to be the next governor of the great state of South Dakota.”

To watch Rep. Johnson’s gubernatorial announcement video, please click here.

Johnson has served as South Dakota’s lone voice in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2019. Prior to his time in Congress, Johnson was a Vice President at a South Dakota-based engineering and consulting firm specializing in rural telecommunications. Johnson also served as Chief of Staff to Governor Dennis Daugaard and served on the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission. He lives in Mitchell with his wife and three sons.

