Congressman Dusty Johnson asks for vote on #BornAliveAct

Today I asked the House to consider the #BornAliveAct. For the 25th time, the Speaker of the House denied this request. This shouldn’t be a controversial vote – babies born alive deserve full medical attention. #EndInfanticide pic.twitter.com/yEvnbrzNvT
— Rep. Dusty Johnson (@RepDustyJohnson) April 1, 2019
You may as well put in a standing call for a vote every day. It is not going to happen as long as Speaker Pelosi is in charge. What is more interesting is what happens when Republicans are in charge. Will anything get done? I am still marveling at all that got done under Speaker Ryan.
It’s for show. Many of his constituents are not impressed with his votes against the President’s national emergency declaration to build the border wall and he’s desperate to make up for it.
Exactly.
Ryan was a big league RINO that is now making millions as a Lobbyist.
Agreed. Why is it news worthy to request something that will never happen? Maybe he thought Nancy owed him something for his vote with the Democrats. South Dakota overwhelmingly supports Trump’s declaration of emergency but our only Representative does not. Disappointing how Dusty has so quickly embraced the Washington culture.
“. South Dakota overwhelmingly supports Trump’s declaration of emergency”— Give the numbers..
There was enough support for the declaration that Dusty shutdown phone calls, at all offices, on the day he voted against it.
“. South Dakota overwhelmingly supports Trump’s declaration of emergency”— Give the numbers..
This is an important bill. Dusty has always been a champion for life.
Why is this necessary?
Can somebody give ONE reason this bill is needed and not just more pandering to the gullible?
Guess not…
I guess people that visit DWC know you support the murder of innocent babies… you are not worth it.
Jaa Gee it’s the beginning of the campaign season, and that’s how you raise money and win in SD. The Republicans have had the house, senate and presidency a few times since Roe vs Wade and only one Congressman presented a bill to overturn it. He couldn’t even get anybody to sign on with him, so do buy into that BS. They love that issue. It is so fake to exploit unborn children.
Don’t buy the BS