Congressman Dusty Johnson asks for vote on #BornAliveAct

  1. duggersd

    You may as well put in a standing call for a vote every day. It is not going to happen as long as Speaker Pelosi is in charge. What is more interesting is what happens when Republicans are in charge. Will anything get done? I am still marveling at all that got done under Speaker Ryan.

    1. Anonymous

      It’s for show. Many of his constituents are not impressed with his votes against the President’s national emergency declaration to build the border wall and he’s desperate to make up for it.

  2. JimV

    Agreed. Why is it news worthy to request something that will never happen? Maybe he thought Nancy owed him something for his vote with the Democrats. South Dakota overwhelmingly supports Trump’s declaration of emergency but our only Representative does not. Disappointing how Dusty has so quickly embraced the Washington culture.

    1. Jaa Dee

      “. South Dakota overwhelmingly supports Trump’s declaration of emergency”— Give the numbers..

      1. Anonymous

        There was enough support for the declaration that Dusty shutdown phone calls, at all offices, on the day he voted against it.

        1. Anonymous

          “. South Dakota overwhelmingly supports Trump’s declaration of emergency”— Give the numbers..

    2. Tara Volesky

      Jaa Gee it’s the beginning of the campaign season, and that’s how you raise money and win in SD. The Republicans have had the house, senate and presidency a few times since Roe vs Wade and only one Congressman presented a bill to overturn it. He couldn’t even get anybody to sign on with him, so do buy into that BS. They love that issue. It is so fake to exploit unborn children.

