From Twitter:
Dusty Johnson tells @aishahhasnie he’s putting out a bill to authorize Trump buying Panama Canal
“I think it is a Teddy Roosevelt moment. And frankly, America used to run this canal, and it was very well run under American leadership,” he told @FoxNews
— Liz Elkind (@liz_elkind) January 8, 2025
What are your thoughts?
Here’s bill text from @DustyJohnson to “authorize the President to enter into negotiations for the reacquisition of the Panama Canal from the Republic of Panama for the symbolic amount of $1.” pic.twitter.com/k9nRSmrE7l
— Cami Mondeaux (@cami_mondeaux) January 8, 2025
7 thoughts on “Congressman Dusty Johnson bringing bill to help President Trump reacquire Panama Canal”
Sounds like MAGA electioneering for the governors race to me. Don’t forget bills to invade Greenland and annex Canada Dusty. Otherwise you’ll leave yourself open to a challenge on your right flank! 🤮🤮🤮
Brown nosing is a term but(t) Dusty has inserted more than just his nose. He’s barely visible anymore.
Didn’t Trump run on no more wars and military conflicts or are we turning into a MAGA conquest empire for the oligarchs to exploit? President Elon Musk will need to be interviewed for clarification.
But Dusty, Panama has already said that the canal is not for sale. Perhaps Trump has heard the news. Elon can try to buy it because he is largely subsidized by the US taxpayers anyway.
Otherwis are you okay with a declaration of war, Dusty??? How about buying Greenland and putting Don Junior in charge up there? Canada? Buy it all with crypto!
The incoming Musk administration with the Donald Distraction will create an all you can eat buffet for Oligarchs with the US taxpayers picking up the tab. The United States of America will turn into a Fascist Kleptocracy. Profiles in courage from our South Dakota congressional delegation? None!
Trump’s comments to some might seem irrational but the facts don’t care about your feelings . The Panama Canal is being abused by the CCP and Panama, throughout our nation’s history has played both sides. We must secure the Panama Canal and ensure it is not an issue in the event of a future geopolitical conflict. President Trump is right, but some of you might not notice until it’s too late. Nice work Dusty!!
Facts: https://www.csis.org/analysis/key-decision-point-coming-panama-canal
I for one can’t wait to fish in the gulf of America! Fight on dusty!