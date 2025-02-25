From Twitter:
I visited the Tieszen Memorial Home to meet the residents and chat about what is going on in Washington, DC. We talked about the urgent need to cut spending and we all agreed NOT to cut Social Security and Medicare. pic.twitter.com/H1yhGVSkKx
— Rep. Dusty Johnson (@RepDustyJohnson) February 18, 2025
One thought on “Congressman Dusty Johnson committed to NOT cutting Social Security and Medicare”
The folks at Memorial Home to do not need to worry about SS running out, Millennials, Gen Z and down the line won’t get a dime of the tax they continue to pay into unless changes are made.