Congressman Dusty Johnson Guest Column: Life on the Hill By Jack Jerde, Washington, D.C. Intern

Life on the Hill

By Jack Jerde, Washington, D.C. Intern

October 18, 2024

When I applied to intern in Congressman Dusty Johnson’s office in the summer of 2024, I never anticipated receiving the offer to work in D.C. As a bison rancher from rural northwest South Dakota, I’m quite the D.C. outsider, and I wasn’t sure what to expect.

Initially, I anticipated that my responsibilities would primarily involve answering phones and logging messages; however, I was asked to complete a multitude of interesting projects. I’ve written memos, joined meetings, and led tours of the Capitol building, among many other things. It’s a very fast-paced and exhilarating environment. I can’t think of a day I haven’t enjoyed coming to work. I was also pleasantly surprised at how welcoming the staff is. Everyone here is friendly and eager to help with any questions you might have. Building strong relationships and staying engaged has made my time here even more rewarding.

Throughout my internship so far, I’ve refined my writing and speaking skills while gaining a thorough understanding of the many intricacies of federal government. From the outside, it can be easy to view the federal government as a faceless, monolithic structure that is often criticized for inefficiency and a lack of innovation. However, this experience has shown me the vitality of the people make these institutions run and inspired me to continue seeking to work in public service. In my experience, I found that our institutions are run by surprisingly small teams who work tirelessly and employ significant creativity to serve their constituents back home.

To the aspiring congressional interns out there, embrace the discomfort of not having much expertise at the beginning of the internship. I remember feeling nervous on my first few days. With time, you’ll ease into your duties. I’d also encourage you to pursue as many opportunities as possible to talk to the professionals you meet. As an intern, you will learn a lot about the federal government, and the connections you’ll make are priceless. Lastly, make the most of every week as if it’s your last. It seems like yesterday I was being shown around the office and introducing myself to staff members. The few months you spend as an intern can shape your future in ways you can’t imagine.

I would highly recommend this internship to any young person with ambitions to serve in politics. I’ve made many lifelong friends and have made some amazing memories along the way. I’m grateful for the opportunity to be part of this incredible team. I’m excited to carry forward the lessons I’ve learned and face the world with renewed passion and purpose.

###