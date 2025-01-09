Congressman Dusty Johnson Introduces Bill to Repurchase Panama Canal

Johnson Introduces Bill to Repurchase Panama Canal

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.), a member of the Select Committee on China and the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, introduced the Panama Canal Repurchase Act, which would authorize the purchase of the Panama Canal. President Donald Trump has stated his interest in bringing the canal back under American ownership to improve national and economic security.

“President Trump is right to consider repurchasing the Panama Canal,” said Johnson. “China’s interest in and presence around the canal is a cause for concern. America must project strength abroad – owning and operating the Panama Canal might be an important step towards a stronger America and a more secure globe.”

The Panama Canal is of strategic importance to the United States. The commercial importance cannot be overstated – according to the U.S. Department of State, around 72% of all vessel transits through the canal are coming from or destined to a U.S. port. It is also a key transit point for Coast Guard and Department of Defense vessels.

Without access to the Panama Canal, ocean shippers would be forced to travel 8,000 additional miles around South America. More than 10,000 ships use the Panama Canal each year, generating billions of dollars of tolls which would economically benefit America.

China’s growing influence in the Panama Canal region is cause for concern. In 2018, Panama was the first country in Latin America to join the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) Belt and Road Initiative, and investments from PRC firms in canal infrastructure has only increased since. Further, PRC companies have managing rights for the two ports on either side of the canal.

Johnson has been a leader in Congress to reform ocean shipping and hold China accountable for their unfair shipping practices. He also is also a leader on legislation to prohibit Chinese LiDAR technology from being used on U.S. infrastructure. LiDAR allows China to surveil and collect highly detailed data of America’s critical infrastructure.

The Panama Canal Repurchase Act is cosponsored by U.S. Representatives Troy Nehls (R-TX), Mike Collins (R-GA), Barry Loudermilk (R-GA), Barry Moore (R-AL), Jack Bergman (R-MI), Mike Rulli (R-OH), Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Neal Dunn (R-FL), Randy Weber (R-TX), Andrew Clyde (R-GA), Erin Houchin (R-IN), Mike Lawler (R-NY), Aaron Bean (R-FL), Abraham Hamadeh (R-AZ), and Brian Babin (R-TX).

Click here for bill text.

