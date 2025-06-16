Congressman Dusty Johnson introduces measure to ban men playing in women’s sports in Military Academies

From Fox News, Congressman Dusty Johnson has introduced a measure to make sure our Military Academy sports teams are separated by biological sex:

A key House Republican is introducing a bill to keep military academy sports teams separated based on biological sex, with the backing of activist Riley Gaines.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., said it was important for Congress to act because it holds jurisdiction over those military schools.

“There are important physiological differences between men and women. I think most everybody knows that. And this bill makes sure that our military service academies, that we’ve got a fair playing field,” Johnson said.