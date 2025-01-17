Congressman Dusty Johnson Responds to SCOTUS Upholding TikTok Law

Johnson Responds to SCOTUS Upholding TikTok Law

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.), a member of the Select Committee on China, released the following statement after the United States Supreme Court unanimously ruled Congress has the authority to force TikTok to divest from Chinese ownership.

“It’s no secret that TikTok is malware by the Chinese Communist Party,” said Johnson. “The app is designed to promote Chinese propaganda, harvest sensitive data on American users, and surveil users’ activity on their phones. I’m glad the Supreme Court voted to uphold the bill that forces TikTok to cut ties from the Chinese Communist Party in order to continue operating in the U.S.”

Johnson co-sponsored the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, which passed the House in April 2024. Johnson has long been a critic of TikTok and ByteDance. In 2022, he introduced the Block the Tok Act to remove TikTok from federal government devices. Later that year, he voted to ban it on federal government devices.

The Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act would remove Chinese Communist Party-backed ByteDance apps, including TikTok, from American app stores and web hosting services unless the application severs ties to entities like ByteDance that are subject to control of a foreign adversary.

