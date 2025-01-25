Congressman Dusty Johnson spent nearly 50k to fight Amendment G in 2024 election

In a year end report that is being filed through his state political action committee, Congressman Dusty Johnson is reporting that through Dusty PAC, that this branch of his campaign effort put nearly $50k into the campaign against Amendment G in the last few weeks of October.

The PAC will be reporting $41.5k spent on a mailer in opposition to the Amendment, and nearly $6.3k on radio.

Congressman Johnson is considered a strong pro-life advocate, with high ratings from groups, including an A+ from Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America.