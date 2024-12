Congressman Dusty Johnson is among those supporting the return of Mike Johnson as Speaker of the US House:

Thank you, Mr. President. You’re right, Speaker Johnson has done, and will do, a good job for our country. I’m glad to join with you in endorsing Mike Johnson for Speaker. pic.twitter.com/px6VrKHpN6 — Dusty Johnson (@DustyJohnson) December 30, 2024

Along with President Trump, I’m told Dusty is also helping to whip votes for Mike Johnson.