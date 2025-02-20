Congressman Dusty Johnson tells Pierre Radio Station there’s a possibility he could run for Governor in 2026

When in Pierre today, Dusty Johnson told a Pierre Radio station that there’s a possibility he could run for Governor in 2026, according to Huron Radio:

“I expect to. Nobody knows the future for sure. One of the difficult things about being in the House is that you are up for election every two years regardless. So, yeah. I’m doing the things you need to do to go out and make sure that the voters understand that I work hard whether I run for another term in the House or whether I run for Governor. In general, they think I’m doing a pretty good job, I’m going to keep working hard.

I feel like if I take care of my day job, the politics will take care of itself down the road.”