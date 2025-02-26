Congressman Dusty Johnson Votes for Historic Spending Cuts

Johnson Votes for Historic Spending Cuts

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) voted to pass the House budget resolution, kicking off the reconciliation process for the House.

“Insolvency cannot be an option,” said Johnson. “I refuse to stand idly by while our government spends its way into oblivion. Cuts must be made to end systemic waste, fraud, and abuse. Now is the time to put America on the right path.”

What the bill allows the House to do:

Enhance border security.

Lock in current tax rates and child tax credit.

Unleash American energy.

Identify and make targeted cuts to reduce spending.

Background on House Concurrent Resolution 14:

Requires at least $1.5 trillion in mandatory savings over 10 years.

Provides up to $300 billion for border security and defense.

Provides $4.5 trillion for the Ways and Means Committee to lock in taxes at the current rate. According to the Budget Committee, if the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act expires: Average taxpayers would see a 22% tax hike. 40 million families would see their household’s Child Tax Credit cut in half. 91% of all taxpayers would see their guaranteed deduction slashed in half. Two million family-owned farms would have their Death Tax Exemption cut in half. 26 million small businesses would be hit with a 43.4% top tax rate increase. Six million jobs will be lost. A family of four making $80,610, the median income in the United States, would see a $1,695 tax increase.



###